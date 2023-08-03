Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo

An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.(Sarah Carey | University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Gray News) - An alligator at a Florida zoo recently went through an examination to find out what was causing his sudden “unusual behavior.”

Brooke, a 376-pound gator from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, underwent an evaluation after displaying a series of actions that included intermittent head-rolling in his lagoon.

According to the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, Brooke has been a popular zoo resident for nearly 20 years, and he was brought to its hospital on July 25.

The team said they performed a blood draw, lung X-rays and CT scans of Brooke’s head.

An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.(Sarah Carey | University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

The X-rays were needed in addition to CT images because Brooke was too large to perform a complete CT scan of his body, the hospital team said.

It was determined that Brooke was suffering from an ear infection.

The college did not say what caused Brooke’s infection, but the team said they were able to return the gator to his habitat at the zoo later that day.

Zookeepers shared an update that Brooke would receive medicine “without any stress or worry” while thanking the veterinary team for their help.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are in the hospital after a crash near I-40 and Hope Road this morning.
6 hospitalized after crash between SUV and dump truck at I-40 and Hope Road
Authorities said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on...
Officials: Borger woman killed after hit by car on State Highway 136
A major crash closed parts of I-27 and FM 2219 Thursday morning.
Roads reopened after morning crash near I-27 and FM 2219
Health officials confirmed one positive West Nile virus test in Canyon.
Health officials confirm positive West Nile virus test in Canyon
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency

Latest News

FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M...
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
A Portland woman says she was attacked by a homeless person while walking in the downtown area...
Woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan
Allowing the conviction to stand “would substantially undermine the public’s confidence in the...
Court throws out conviction after judge says Black man ‘looks like a criminal to me’