Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting ‘Reflections on Military Service’ speaker Saturday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial and Education Center will be hosting a guest speaker on the Normandy Invasion of WWII this Saturday.

As part of the center’s “Reflections on Military Service” guest speaker series, Terry Moore will be speaking about the event at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 4111 S. Georgia St.

Organizers say Moore served in the U.S. Navy, then taught German and French at Amarillo College for 46 years. Moore will be speaking, drawing on his years of experience as a military history educator with the WWII Commemorative Committee.

Moore has conducted many interviews with German WWII veterans, amassed a large military autograph collection, and served as the president of the Amarillo chapter of the Air Force Association from 2003-06.

Organizers say the guest speaker series is free to the public through a grant from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation. Light snacks will be served.

