SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Bo Helm, Stacy Perryman, and Rance Barnett

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Bo Helm, Stacy Perryman and Rance Barnett on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Bo Helm, Childress Football Head Coach:

Childress Football Head Coach Bo Helms talks to us about the upcoming season, what he’s most excited for, how he’s feeling going into his 2nd year as head coach and more!

Stacy Perryman, Happy Football Head Coach:

Happy Football Head Coach Stacy Perryman talks to us about the upcoming football season, how they’ve been preparing, starting off their season on a non-district schedule and more!

Rance Barnett, Wildorado Football Head Coach:

Wildorado Football Head Coach Rance Barnett talks to us about his 2nd year as head coach and what it’s been like, preparing for the season and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.