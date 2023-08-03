Sod Poodles lose pseudo ‘home run derby’ at Hodgetown; Duzenack called up to Triple-A

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night, 13-11.

It was a game truly all about the long ball. The Sod Poodles held an 11-6 lead after five innings thanks in large part to home runs by Ivan Melendez, Jordan Lawlar, and Deyvison De Los Santos in addition to a grand slam by A.J. Vukovich.

However, the lead was far from safe as two home runs from Corpus Christi in the sixth and seventh inning (Zach Dezenzo and C.J. Stubbs) brought the Hooks within one.

Then, in the top of the ninth Corpus Christi put the nail in the coffin, scoring three, taking the lead, and adding an insurance run for good measure. After putting up 11 runs in the first five innings, the Sod Poodles failed to score in the final four and fell to the Hooks to even the current series at one a piece.

The loss puts the Hooks back within one game of the Sod Poodles at the top of the Texas League South with four games left to play in the series.

In addition to the loss, the Sod Poodles also lost one of their best contact hitters as second baseman Camden Duzenack was called up to Triple-A Reno. Duzenack was second on the team this season in batting average (min. 50 at-bats). The 28-year-old will now head to Reno for his second stint with the Aces.

