Project Clean Up: West Central Amarillo picked up and straightened up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Fuller and Sons Crew woke up early to beat the heat for today’s project clean up assignment in the West Central part of the city near downtown.

All hands on deck for this clean up, hitting a few alleys and streets along the I-40′s access road.

The first stop was the alley along Southeast 16th between Polk and Taylor.

Various items to dump such as box springs to mattresses along with an oversized couch and assorted trash throughout that was designated for the dumpsters.

Maybe one of the largest items they’ve seen during Project Clean Up’s one year run, a huge and heavy armoire.

The Fuller and Sons Crew handled it with no problem.

The crew then hit the alley on Southeast 17th between Buchanan and Pierce, filling up the trailer with a recliner, ottoman, more box springs and many other items.

During the clean up, the crew stumbled upon a surprises while unloading at the roll-off.

They found a yellow case and a black case with an old camera lens and other related items. One man’s junk can be another man’s treasure.

The Fuller and Sons Crew made two trips to the downtown library to feed the roll-offs, ending another successful Project Clean Up.

Remember, roll offs are located in several parks around the city and at the library downtown.

If you know of a neighborhood that needs to be cleaned up, straightened up and cleaned up, click here.

We all should do our part to keep Amarillo clean and beautiful.

