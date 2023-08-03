Perryton celebrating Wheatheart of the Nation Celebration after deadly tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Despite the deadly tornado ripping through Perryton, the Wheatheart of the Nation Celebration is on.

Perryton is one of the biggest what producers in the nation and uses the Wheatheart to celebrate its history.

This will be the first community-wide event since the deadly tornado.

“Getting a sense of normality is huge for any community after a situation like this. I think it’s going to be good for morale, its going to be good for the school year, beginning of the school year, its going to be good for the kids,” said Crystal Richardson, executive director for Perryton-Ochiltree Chamber of Commerce.

People from all around our area attend the festival and parade, with several marching bands participating and each receiving $1,000.

“We want people to come and to celebrate our community and to eat at our restaurants and to shop at our little stores because a lot of them took huge hits,” said Richardson.

Perryton has events scheduled all month. The big weekend started August 18 with the Wheatheart Rodeo.

