Our Best Chance of Storms This Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat will continue for today, with highs building into the mid to upper 90′s and lower 100′s for most of the area with a mix of sun and clouds. We may see our best chance for rain later in the day today, as scattered storms look to move through the area this evening. Even then, the storms still look to be fairly on the scattered side, favoring the northern part of the area. The heat will continue through Saturday, where triple digit temperatures will be possible every day, before a slight cooldown comes during the beginning part of next week, where highs in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s will be possible.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.