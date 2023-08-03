Officials: Man arrested after standoff at Potter County home

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a man was arrested Thursday after a standoff at Potter County home.

About 7:30 a.m. this morning, Potter County deputies received a 911 call about a verbal argument between between the caller and her boyfriend, identified as 54-year-old Charles Richard Hernandez on Delight Drive, according to a press release.

The argument was verbal at first, but it escalated and became physical, said Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Before deputies arrived on scene, the victim was able to leave the home but Hernandez was still inside.

When deputies got to the home, they saw that Hernandez was inside the home.

Deputies tried to call out to Hernandez but received no response. Deputies later learned Hernandez was hard of hearing.

They tried to call him by phone, but that was unsuccessful.

Because deputies couldn’t get in contact with Hernandez, deputies broke the bedroom window where he was believed to be.

Hernandez then stepped out of the home, was uninjured, and complied with deputies’ commands.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Potter County jail for second degree felony offense of assault by impeding breathing or air circulation of a family member with a previous conviction.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.