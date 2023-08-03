Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials: Man arrested after standoff at Potter County home

Potter County Sheriff's Office is on scene.
Potter County Sheriff's Office is on scene.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a man was arrested Thursday after a standoff at Potter County home.

About 7:30 a.m. this morning, Potter County deputies received a 911 call about a verbal argument between between the caller and her boyfriend, identified as 54-year-old Charles Richard Hernandez on Delight Drive, according to a press release.

The argument was verbal at first, but it escalated and became physical, said Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Before deputies arrived on scene, the victim was able to leave the home but Hernandez was still inside.

When deputies got to the home, they saw that Hernandez was inside the home.

Deputies tried to call out to Hernandez but received no response. Deputies later learned Hernandez was hard of hearing.

They tried to call him by phone, but that was unsuccessful.

Because deputies couldn’t get in contact with Hernandez, deputies broke the bedroom window where he was believed to be.

Hernandez then stepped out of the home, was uninjured, and complied with deputies’ commands.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Potter County jail for second degree felony offense of assault by impeding breathing or air circulation of a family member with a previous conviction.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are in the hospital after a crash near I-40 and Hope Road this morning.
6 hospitalized after crash between SUV and dump truck at I-40 and Hope Road
Authorities said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on...
Officials: Borger woman killed after hit by car on State Highway 136
Health officials confirmed one positive West Nile virus test in Canyon.
Health officials confirm positive West Nile virus test in Canyon
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

Boise City has history with a well known beef jerky company that’s sold worldwide.
Ruben on the Road: No Man’s Land Beef Jerky thrives in Boise City
One person has died and another person was injured after an ATV crash in Beaver County Wednesday.
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Beaver County
Amigos grocery stores to host health fair with free screenings & health information
Amigos grocery stores hosting free health fair this Saturday
Parents’ Night Out (Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
Discovery Center hosting Parents Night Out on Aug. 11