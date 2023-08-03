Who's Hiring?
Northside Toy Drive hosing Rooftop Day Party, kicking off 11th season

Northside Rooftop Day Party
Northside Rooftop Day Party(Source: Northside Toy Drive)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northside Toy Drive is hosting a Rooftop Day Party to celebrate the kickoff of the 11th season of giving.

Northside Toy Drive is an organization that helps uplift and encourage children in Amarillo through their annual Christmas Toy Giveaway. The event has grown into one of Amarillo’s most popular formal affairs.

Tables for Northside Toy Drive’s “Black Tie Affair” will be available for purchase during the day party, or can be purchased online here.

This Rooftop party will help with Northside Toy that is hosted later in the year in December, benefiting local children.

The party will be this Saturday August 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crush Wine Bar and Grill.

