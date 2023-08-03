Ruben on the Road: No Man’s Land Beef Jerky thrives in Boise City

BOISE CITY, Ok (KFDA) - Boise City has history with a well known beef jerky company that’s sold worldwide.

No Man’s Land founder Britt Smith said the jerky company started in the back of his mom and dad’s grocery store in Keys, Oklahoma.

“And the reason it started was because I came back from college and started farming and it rained, and we went to Guymon to play golf and stopped in the convenience store on the way home and bought three packages of beef jerky, and there were none of them good at all,” said Smith.

Smith says he thought he could do better and had a Ronco dehydrator in his closet.

“So I went home and got it out, went down to my dad’s grocery store, grabbed a roast out of the case and on the third try, I had the recipe I liked,” said Smith.

It was in a Wild Bill’s jar and sold the whole thing in one day. He says he thought, ‘Wow, there’s some profit in this.’

“We’ve been sending jerky to the troops since we first went into Kuwait, when we had the USS Nimitz parked up out in the Gulf,” said Smith. “And so we sent some jerky to the USS Nimitz and since then, we try to send a big care package to some unsuspecting soldier.”

It means a lot to them to be able to give back and the Perryton situation. Smith says his dad was born and raised in Farnsworth and grew up in Perryton, and they just wanted to help.

“And the one thing that we thought we could help with was the people who are first responders, the people who are going in and doing the clean up, the people who are getting the town back to where that the people who are displaced can move back in,” said Smith. “Well, we give all the glory to God and it just humbles us to know that this has happened.”

The company’s very first T-shirt said, “Welcome to No Man’s Land Beef Jerky, conveniently located in the middle of nowhere.” Smith says it’s amazing that the product has gone as far as it has, but it’s been word of mouth has made the product travel and it’s just amazing.

“Who knew? Who knew?” said Smith.

The family also says the bull in front of the store is named “Marv” after their late father Marvin.

