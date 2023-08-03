The Hot Stretch Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! We’ll once again see triple digit temperatures possible across much of the area today, with a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy SW wind at 10-20 mph. A spotty shower and rain chance will be present later in the day today, but most should remain dry, similar to the past couple of days. The same will go for Friday and Saturday, before we could see our first cooldown of temperatures back down to average going into Sunday and the following work week.

