Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Hot Stretch Continues

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! We’ll once again see triple digit temperatures possible across much of the area today, with a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy SW wind at 10-20 mph. A spotty shower and rain chance will be present later in the day today, but most should remain dry, similar to the past couple of days. The same will go for Friday and Saturday, before we could see our first cooldown of temperatures back down to average going into Sunday and the following work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are in the hospital after a crash near I-40 and Hope Road this morning.
6 hospitalized after crash between SUV and dump truck at I-40 and Hope Road
Authorities said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on...
Officials: Borger woman killed after hit by car on State Highway 136
Health officials confirmed one positive West Nile virus test in Canyon.
Health officials confirm positive West Nile virus test in Canyon
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
A/C Unit
Air Conditioning companies experiencing influx of customers and health risks
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Heat
More Heat