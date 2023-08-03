Who's Hiring?
Discovery Center hosting Parents Night Out on Aug. 11

Parents’ Night Out (Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)(Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is hosting its Parents Night Out event on Aug. 11.

Parents Night Out allows parents to drop off their children for the evening at the Discovery Center.

Children who go will learn and explore new science topics throughout the night.

The fun evening will have a dinner, electrifying demos, epic experiments, exhibit exploration, and hands-on learning with educators.

The event is Friday, Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is for children ages 4 to 11.

Those interested are encouraged to register due to limited spots.

The cost for Discovery Center members is $25 for the first child and $20 for additional children.

The cost for nonmembers is $30 for the first child and $25 for additional children.

To register, click here.

