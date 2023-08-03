Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo offering new online payment portal starting Monday

The City of Amarillo is offering a new way for residents to pay utility bills online.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is offering a new way for residents to pay utility bills online.

City officials announced PayAMA, a new online payment portal offering a simple, easy way to pay utility bills, goes online Monday.

“PayAMA offers a better option and better customer service to our citizens,” said COA Utility Billing Manager Jennifer Gonzalez. “We are excited to offer this new resource to the community.”

The PayAMA website includes information on the new payment portal and a how-to-video on the registration process. A video is also available on the COA YouTube channel.

“There are many benefits to PayAMA for our residents. This is a paperless payment option. The registration and payment process is quick and simple. All payment options are secure, including digital wallets, autopay and pay-by text. We want to provide as many convenient payment methods to the community as possible,” said Gonzalez.

All existing customers will need to register for PayAMA, including customers on auto-draft. Paperless billing customers will receive a one-time $10 credit on their next utility bill.

