The Bridge collecting back-to-school supply donations for families
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is collecting school supply donations.
Organizers say families in crisis often need help preparing to send their children to school.
Donated items shared with children who come through The Bridge include:
- Backpacks
- Pencils and pens
- Crayons and colored pencils
- Notebook paper and spiral notebooks
To donate items, call the office to set up a drop off at 806-372-2873.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.