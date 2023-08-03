The Bridge collecting back-to-school supply donations for families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is collecting school supply donations.

Organizers say families in crisis often need help preparing to send their children to school.

Donated items shared with children who come through The Bridge include:

Backpacks

Pencils and pens

Crayons and colored pencils

Notebook paper and spiral notebooks

To donate items, call the office to set up a drop off at 806-372-2873.

