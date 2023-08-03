A Bit Cooler This Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A few more triple digits days before a small cool-down this weekend. Expect highs near 100° again on Friday and Saturday. By Sunday a weak cold front will try and push south through the Panhandle. Highs on Sunday should be closer to 90°. Temperatures will creep up closer to 100° by late next week. There is a small chance of afternoon and evening showers and a few thunderstorms through the weekend.

