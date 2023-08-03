Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Bell celebrates 25 years of Amarillo assembly center

Bell celebrates 25 years of it’s Amarillo assembly center
Bell celebrates 25 years of it’s Amarillo assembly center(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year, Bell is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Amarillo assembly center located near Rick Husband International Airport.

On Aug. 3, 1998, many gathered at the Amarillo Civic Center to hear Bell announce Amarillo as the site of its future center.

“It was over an eight month process and over 1,200 cities, and ultimately it was the commitment and the investment by the Amarillo community to secure that Amarillo will indeed be ‘Tilt-Rotor USA,” said Amarillo Site Leader, Sonja Clark.

Over the last 25 years, the relationship between the corporation and the city has proven beneficial, boosting the city’s bottom line.

“The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation has poured into us, but we have also given back over $2.1 billion dollars to the Amarillo economy, so it is truly a great partnership,” said Clark.

Former Mayor Trent Sisemore says there was not better place for Bell to be located than its 179-acre site at Rick Husband International Airport.

“We were willing to do whatever it took to bring those companies to our community and to work with them and make it a great place for their company and our community,” said Sisemore.

He says Bell has successfully given back to the residents of Amarillo in several different ways.

“Those people represent families that they’re feeding, we’re putting together planes for our United States. It’s something we can all be proud of as a community,” said Sisemore.

Site leader Clark, who has been with Bell for more than 15 years, said she’s more than proud to be a part of the history and looks forward to what the future will entail for the company.

“We intend to be here in the Amarillo community for not just years to come, but truly generations to come, so not just building a product that we’re gonna build or our kids are gonna build, but our grandkids and subsequent generations,” said Clark.

Bell says they are currently working on several projects, and this is just the first milestone the community will see in the upcoming months.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are in the hospital after a crash near I-40 and Hope Road this morning.
6 hospitalized after crash between SUV and dump truck at I-40 and Hope Road
Authorities said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on...
Officials: Borger woman killed after hit by car on State Highway 136
A major crash closed parts of I-27 and FM 2219 Thursday morning.
Roads reopened after morning crash near I-27 and FM 2219
Health officials confirmed one positive West Nile virus test in Canyon.
Health officials confirm positive West Nile virus test in Canyon
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency

Latest News

Pop culture convention AMA-CON is returning to the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend. (SOURCE:...
AMA-CON 2023 to take place this weekend at Amarillo Civic Center
Amarillo Parks and Recreation inviting public to help clean up Southeast Park
Amarillo Parks and Recreation inviting public to help clean up Southeast Park
The City of Amarillo is offering a new way for residents to pay utility bills online.
City of Amarillo offering new online payment portal starting Monday
Back to School Bash offering free immunizations, school supplies and haircuts
Back to School Bash offering free immunizations, school supplies and haircuts