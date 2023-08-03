Back to School Bash offering free immunizations, school supplies and haircuts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr Center for Advancement with Sharing Hope Ministry is hosting a Back to School Bash this Saturday.

The event is free and open to families with children in school who are struggling to prepare for the school year.

The Amarillo Public Health Department will have an immunization clinic for those needing vaccines.

There will also be free games, face painting, hot dogs, ice cream and free haircuts and school supplies will also be provided.

The Back to School Bash will be on Saturday August 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2308 SW. 7th Avenue.

