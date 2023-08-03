Amigos grocery stores hosting free health fair this Saturday

Who's Hiring?
Amigos grocery stores to host health fair with free screenings & health information(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is invited to a health fair at the Amigos grocery store this Saturday.

A press release from The United Family said the health fair is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Amarillo grocery store, located at 3300 I-40 East.

Health fairs will also be at the same time in Lubbock, Hereford, and Plainview.

The health fair will have screenings for free AC1 tests, free blood pressure checks, back-to-school immunizations, and health information.

The immunizations will be offered with options for both insured and uninsured guests.

The health and wellness team will also provide shopping guides geared towards diabetes plus tips to for other lifestyle dietary goals.

