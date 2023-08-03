Who's Hiring?
Amarillo family gifts WT $250,000 establishing nursing professorship, 3 scholarships

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo family gifted $250,000 to West Texas A&M University to fund a professorship and three scholarships.

This generous gift from John and Nancy Kritser has established the Kritser Professor in Nursing which will be held by Dr. Collette Loftin in WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The funding will also provide scholarships for students in nursing and agriculture through the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and in business through the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

The scholarship recipients are from Fritch and Amarillo.

Nancy Kritser is a retired registered nurse who worked for Physicians Surgical Hospital for 19 years and John Kritser is president and owner of Yellowhouse Machinery Co., a John Deere construction equipment dealer with 11 dealerships in West Texas and Oklahoma.

There is now a total of 11 endowed professorships in the college, seven of them established since 2021.

“Continued growth and providing scholarships are essential for WT,” the Kritsers said. “Whether it’s in the College of Business, Department of Agricultural Sciences, or the Department of Nursing, the Panhandle deserves an institution that provides a superior education. We need to support WT and grow together.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

