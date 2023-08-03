Who's Hiring?
AMA-CON 2023 taking place this weekend at Amarillo Civic Center

Pop culture convention AMA-CON is returning to the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend. (SOURCE:...
Pop culture convention AMA-CON is returning to the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend. (SOURCE: AMA-CON)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pop culture convention AMA-CON is returning to the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend.

The convention starts at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday in the Amarillo Civic Center’s four largest exhibit halls.

Organizers say this year’s event will feature five separate cosplay contests, panels on art, literature and trivia, an art show, gaming tournaments, demonstrations and more.

Featured guests for the convention also include:

  • Stuntman, actor, director and producer Chris Jai Alex
  • “The Dark Crystal” novels and “Boxcar Children Great Adventurer” mini-series author J.M. Lee
  • Fiction writer, Byzantine Empire historian and city planner Arkady Martine
  • Dr. Greta Helsing trilogy and “The Helios Syndrome” author Vivian Shaw
  • Jason Ybarra and the Turtle Van
  • K-Pop Dance Dallas co-founder David Yi

Organizers say AMA-CON raises funds that Friends of the Amarillo Public Library use to support library programs not financed by taxpayer dollars, including Summer Reading Club, the APL MakerSpace, English as a Second Language classes, and other education and enrichment opportunities.

Admission is $8 for a two-day pass or $5 for a single day, with no charge for kids six and under.

For more information on AMA-CON guests or the event schedule, visit the AMA-CON website.

