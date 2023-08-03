Air Conditioning companies experiencing influx of customers and health risks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Air conditioning companies in the Texas panhandle are receiving an influx of calls and facing obstacles because of the summertime heat.

The job right now has been described as “hectic” because air conditioning units are having to work overtime and even then, some won’t reach the temperature they are set to.

Typical calls in the summertime are regarding motors and capacitors needing to be replaced.

However, the most common calls that 1-800 Plumber +Air and Electric sees are customers believing their air conditioning unit is broken; when in reality, it’s just too hot outside for them to keep up.

“Air conditioners are designed to cool at a 95-degree temperature so if we hit 100 we’re lucky if we get our air conditioners to 75. So if it gets to 75 it’s doing pretty much everything it’s supposed to do,” explains Shawn Harvey, HVAC Operations Manager, 1-800-Plumber +Air and Electric.

With the influx of calls, air conditioning companies are having to prepare.

“You see a lot of motors going out, you see a lot of capacitors going out. So we just make sure that we up our stock and have all that on hand so that when we do get those calls we can get out and take care of the customer,” says Harvey.

In addition to the increased number of calls, Harvey says there are also heightened health risks for service technicians and installers, with attics reaching anywhere from 140 to 160 degrees.

“Of course it’s hot, but there’s no air circulation so there’s no breeze like out here where you got a little breeze or anything, it’s just stifling,” says Levi Riddle, Owner of Star Heating & Air.

“It’s very hot, very very hot. It’s hard to describe. You can touch any piece of metal that’s inside of the attic it can burn you just by touching it,” says Noah Sintas, Installer at 1-800-Plumber +Air and Electric.

Air conditioning companies are having to take special precautions.

“The main thing is hydration. We got to make sure they stay hydrated and they sweat a lot and sweating is good, especially when it’s hot. If they ever stop sweating we know we got a problem,” said Harvey.

Injuries like heat stroke and heat exhaustion are becoming more common. Riddle experienced heat exhaustion years ago and says it’s critical to know the warning signs.

“Excessive sweating, then you go from sweating to cold and clammy skin, then after that then you stop sweating and that’s when you’re in really bad shape,” explains Riddle.

Constant hydration and frequent breaks are pivotal when the temperature outside reaches triple digits.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.