1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Beaver County

One person has died and another person was injured after an ATV crash in Beaver County Wednesday.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - One person has died and another person was injured after an ATV crash in Beaver County Wednesday.

The crash happened around 13 miles south of Beaver, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say 25-year-old Cody Frantz of Beaver was driving an ATV on County Road 133 and ran a stop sign.

The ATV then crashed into a pickup, causing the ATV to roll over.

Frantz was thrown from the ATV, landing five feet away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the ATV, 21-year-old Cole Cathcart of Stillwater, was taken to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal where he was treated and released.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

