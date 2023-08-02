Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift has given more than $55 million to her Eras tour crew, People magazine reported.

That includes dancers, riggers, sound technicians and caterers.

The Grammy winner has been on tour since March.

Each concert includes 44 songs that span her entire career.

Later this month, Swift takes the Eras tour to Latin America and then heads across the pond to Europe, Asia and Australia in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Maurice Bradford and Devin Dunn, facing federal drug charges after drug bust in Stratford...
Stratford police find 175,000 fentanyl pills worth $5.2 million during traffic stop
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
Melissa Guadalupe Torres Garcia, facing federal drug charges after fentanyl bus (Source:...
Woman arrested after Amarillo police, DEA report finding fentanyl in Greyhound bus
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency

Latest News

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Hundreds report bright light, loud noise from suspected meteor in mountains of Kentucky
The study deemed that AI appears to be safe to use in breast cancer detection and it...
AI-supported screenings increase breast cancer detection by 20%, study says