‘Suspicious fire’ destroys playground in Greene Acres Park in Clovis(Source: City of Clovis)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A playground in the City of Clovis caught fire earlier today, destroying about 90 percent of new equipment.

According to a press release, at around 3:09 p.m. today, the playground on Mitchell street in the Greene Acres Park went up in flames.

Clovis Fire Department responded to the fire and were able to put it out quickly.

“If you live around the park or close to it and have video footage, will you please check the video footage ASAP and provide any details you can,” asks Mike Nolen, Fire Chief of the Clovis Fire Department. “The playground is very expensive to replace.”

The equipment was installed a month to six weeks ago and cost around $85,000.

The City of Clovis won’t be able to repair anything until investigators have assessed the damage.

If you have any questions or information regarding the vandalism please contact the City of Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

