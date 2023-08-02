Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor, Bryan Welps and Toby Tucker

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Tony Ensor, Bryan Welps and Toby Tucker on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Tony Ensor: Sod Poodles General Manager:

Sod Poodles General Manager Tony Ensor talks to us about some of the players who have been on fire, their critical series against Corpus Christi, upcoming promotions and more!

Bryan Welps, River Road football head coach:

River Road football head coach Bryan Welps talks to us about how football practice is going, preparations for the upcoming season and more!

Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD Director of Athletics:

Canyon ISD Director of Athletics Toby Tucker introduces us to the new Fine Arts Director Chris Hawkins, we chat about how Fine Arts and athletics go hand in hand, Battle of the Bands and more!

