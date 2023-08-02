Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles ace Chad Patrick traded to Oakland Athletics

By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sod Poodles starting pitcher Chad Patrick has been dealt by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for utility INF Jace Peterson and cash considerations.

Patrick led the Sod Poodles in innings pitched (tied for team-high with 19 starts) and was second in strikeouts this year. He also ranked first on the team in WHIP among players with at least five starts.

If Patrick remains at Double-A level with the Athletics organization, he would be playing for the Sod Poodles division rival in the Midland Rockhounds - the Athletics minor league affiliate. That means, he could face Amarillo in the lone remaining series between the two clubs this season.

Patrick was a fourth-round pick of the Diamondbacks in 2021 and has been with the organization for his entire career to this point. This was the 24-year-old’s first season in Amarillo.

