Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Republican representative Ronny Jackson was briefly detained by law enforcement during the White Deer rodeo over the weekend.

According to witnesses who spoke to CNN, Ronny Jackson was handcuffed and placed on the ground while attempting to help a teenage girl needing medical assistance.

Linda Dianne Shouse, a traveling nurse and relative to the teenager, stated on a Facebook post that she was “seizing due to possible hypoglycemia.”

Shouse said that while attending to the teenager, Jackson who’s an ER physician, stepped in to help.

“He was trying to tell them that he was a doctor and probably trying to tell him who he was, to be honest. And they were screaming that they did not effing care who he was and the next thing I knew, they had him on the ground, grabbed him by the shirt, threw him on the ground, face first into the concrete and had him in cuffs.”

Once law enforcement realized Jackson was a congressman and doctor, they released him and apologized.

Jackson’s office believes he was detained for only minutes, but did not deny he was handcuffed during the incident.

“While assessing the patient in a very loud and chaotic environment, confusion developed with law enforcement on the scene and Dr. Jackson was briefly detained and was actually prevented from further assisting the patient,” said a spokesperson for Ronny Jackson.

According to the Texas Tribune, Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry stated that one person was temporarily detained and that his department were reviewing the incident.

Shouse stated that the teenager is back home and undergoing further evaluations.

