Queens of the Court: Canyon Lady Eagles

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles volleyball team is headed into the 2023 season looking to lean on a core group returning with a lot of experience under their belts.

Last season, the Lady Eagles finished 10-32 and 5-10 in a very tough district. With a lot of starters and key players returning from last year, they have used this offseason to grow their talents.

“That is one thing that I feel like people kind of forgot, how young we were,” Canyon Lady Eagles volleyball head coach Sarah Morath said. “Last year, there was a point where we had six sophomores that started. Now, we are looking for those sophomores who are now experienced juniors to really step up with their experience. Some of them were even on varsity as freshmen as well. Now that they are in that upperclassmen role, we have about nine or ten juniors. Which is really, really good, because a good chunk of them are experienced. We are going to look to them for some of our key roles this season.”

The Lady Eagles will have three seniors on the court this upcoming season. Including, right side hitter Macy Pernell who tore her ACL during two-a-days last season. Coach Morath says that it is exciting to see her get back in the groove of things leading up to her senior year.

With a lot of returnees, the coaching staff will be looking out for who will be the leader on the court.

“We have gone through a lot of talking about what type of leaders we can be, not everyone can be a leader. We have some girls who some big personalities, which is really good. Then, we have some that are more of the lead by example kind. I feel like we have a little bit of a mixture,” Coach Morath said. “What we are talking about in our gym right now is how to channel that and finding your role. They all know that they have a roll athletically and performance wise, but what is their role voice wise and examples and leading our team. We are in the process of figuring that out.”

District 4-4A is a tough one with a lot of talent, and every game is a battle. Canyon is going to have to be very strategic with a game plan from match to match.

“I feel like every week during district, we are going to have a different game plan,” Coach Morath said. “The way we will set up against Randall will be different than West Plains, and versus Hereford. I feel like week to week when we look at who we are playing, it is going to be different for us. One of our biggest strengths right now though, is with all our juniors, they are so versatile. I can really put them in several different positions, and they have done it all. I think that is really going to be key for us this year, be able to put certain players maybe one week they are in a certain position and maybe next week I have to put them in a different position.

“There is one thing I can say, is that every single one of these girls has bought into what we are doing, and they are bought into some of these changes that we’ve made.”

As far as goals for the Lady Eagles this upcoming season, they are going to take it one step at a time.

“We’ve made some small goals as a team. We are going to sit down at the start of two-a-days and do it all over again,” Coach Morath said. “We don’t look too far into the end of October, November. Right off the bat, we will break it down to what are our goals going into the Bushland match. We will do that again for our tournaments, we have certain goals for each of our tournaments, and break that up.

“Obviously, if we are looking overall and big picture, everybody wants to make the playoffs, everybody wants to go deep, everybody wants to make it to the state tournament. Realistically, this team is pretty special and we have a lot that we can really prove to ourselves and to a lot of people.”

Practice officially starts Monday, July 31st for high schools all around the state of Texas. The Lady Eagles are eager to finally be back out on the court together.

“We are so excited. We were talking about it at TCU. There was a little bit of down time where we were al just kind of chatting. They are starting to see all of their work come together, and especially because we have been playing a lot of six-on-six against teams at these camps. They are kind of seeing everything that we have done since January and in our offseason come to fruition and come together. They are really excited to kind of be on the court and see it all put together versus another team.”

The Lady Eagles start their season on August 8th at home against the Bushland Lady Falcons.

