Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting 15th annual Citizen Academy(NewsChannel10)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their 15th annual Citizens Academy, covering aspects of their office.

Deputies from each division will be giving overviews of their duties and on one of the days, they will be touring the jail.

Week one will begin on September 5 and will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office in the Law Enforcement Center. The last day will be on November 14.

There will be a graduation/banquet on November 21, at 6 p.m. also at the Law Enforcement Center.

Those who are interested can call Sgt. Krishauna McKinney at (806) 379-2964, spots are limited.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

