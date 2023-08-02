Palo Duro Canyon State Park offering GRIT Freedom all-terrain wheelchair

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Many Texas State Parks are now providing the GRIT Freedom Chair, an all-terrain wheelchair. Currently, only 10 state parks have the chairs, Palo Duro Canyon State Park being one.

“One of our main messages is state parks are for everyone and so the GRIT wheelchair is just another tool that helps us to meet that goal any tool like that increases our accessibility we just want as many people to come out to state parks and enjoy as possible,” says Thomas Milone, Assistant Superintendant at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

Some things that make the GRIT Freedom Chair different than a regular wheelchair are the facets of the chair. It comes equipped with all-terrain tires for traction on various terrains like sand, gravel, and rocks.

“Palo Duro Canyon has a lot of trails and if you were just in a regular wheelchair device almost all of them would be inaccessible and so this is going to open up some of those trails that wouldn’t have been accessible in the past,” says Milone.

Another unique feature is the push bar system as opposed to handrails. This changes the dynamics of the experience. The user will be utilizing more upper body strength as opposed to grip strength.

Lastly, the tip bars provide additional balance and safety when using the chair out on the trails.

“They are going to catch you in case you start rolling backward or anything like that. It really helps you sort of have a little bit more freedom, a little bit more accessibility with our trail system out here, you don’t have to worry about tipping over,” explains Bradley Kliemann, Park Interpreter at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

Currently, the park only has one all-terrain wheelchair, and it’s targeted toward adults who use wheelchairs regularly.

The GRIT Freedom Chair at Palo Duro Canyon State Park has been operational since March of 2023 and so far the park says it has seen great success with the chair.

“It has been monumental in the sort of impact that it has on those people being able to come out here and visit the same way that you and I do,” says Kliemann.

When it comes to which trails you can use the grit freedom chair, it depends on your skill set.

“For those really hardcore individuals, it can make it on some of our harder trails here, but the ones that are really the most successful, that we’ve seen the most success with the GRIT chair are some of our flatter trails here, our sort of more riverside romps if you will,” says Kliemann.

Kliemann recommends the Kiowa and the Cottonwood trail. The park says it is recommended to have a spotter on the trails if using the GRIT Freedom Chair.

If you want to utilize the chair out on the trails, you need to make a reservation by calling (806) 488-2227 from there you can book the chair free of charge.

Along with the chair, Palo Duro Canyon State Park provides an electric tire pump and a helmet.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.