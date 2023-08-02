Who's Hiring?
Officials: Borger woman killed after hit by car on State Highway 136

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities have identified the woman who was killed Wednesday morning after a car hit her on Highway 136.

About 5:35 a.m., a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south in the outside southbound lane on State Highway 136 north of Borger, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

About that time, 28-year-old Sindia Torres was illegally walking in the roadway while it was dark, officials said.

She crossed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes in the path of the Chevrolet.

The driver did not see her in the roadway until it was too late and struck her, officials said.

Torres was pronounced dead on scene of the crash.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

