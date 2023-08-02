Who's Hiring?
Officials: 1 killed after car hits person north of Borger

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said one person was killed Wednesday morning after a car hit a person on Highway 136.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said the crash happened about 5:45 a.m. this morning on Highway 136 north of Borger.

Details are limited at this time, but TxDPS is investigating the wreck. The people involved in the crash have not been identified.

We will update you when information is made available.

