Northwest Texas Healthcare System verified as Level II Trauma Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System has been authenticated as a Levell II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons.

NWTHS has been providing the highest level of care for more than 30 years now as Level II Trauma Center, supplying life-saving care to more than 50,000 patients from the Texas Panhandle, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas.

A celebration will be held for the achievement on Thursday August 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

