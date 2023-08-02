Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Northwest Texas Healthcare System verified as Level II Trauma Center

Northwest Texas Healthcare System verified as Level II Trauma Center
Northwest Texas Healthcare System verified as Level II Trauma Center(Source: Northwest Healthcare System)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System has been authenticated as a Levell II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons.

NWTHS has been providing the highest level of care for more than 30 years now as Level II Trauma Center, supplying life-saving care to more than 50,000 patients from the Texas Panhandle, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas.

A celebration will be held for the achievement on Thursday August 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Maurice Bradford and Devin Dunn, facing federal drug charges after drug bust in Stratford...
Stratford police find 175,000 fentanyl pills worth $5.2 million during traffic stop
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
Melissa Guadalupe Torres Garcia, facing federal drug charges after fentanyl bus (Source:...
Woman arrested after Amarillo police, DEA report finding fentanyl in Greyhound bus

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Authorities said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on...
Officials: Borger woman killed after hit by car on State Highway 136
Six people are in the hospital after a crash near I-40 and Hope Road this morning.
6 hospitalized after crash between SUV and dump truck at I-40 and Hope Road
Health officials confirmed one positive West Nile virus test in Canyon.
Health officials confirm positive West Nile virus test in Canyon