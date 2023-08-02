More Triple Digits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs near 100° continue. The forecast is a bit of a broken record until the weekend. Highs each day will be near the century mark. Late afternoon and early evening a handful of showers and thundershowers will pop up in a few spots. Rain chances remain low. Early next week there will be a bit of a break in the temperatures with highs dropping back closer to 90° which is closer to average for this time of year.

