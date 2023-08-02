AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Triple digit heat for a few more days. By the first part of next week the highs will back down into the low 90s, closer to average for this time of year. Then by later next week high climb back up into the upper 90s. A small rain chance continues each late afternoon and evening. Showers will be few and far between. Some thunder is possible and a brief heavy downpour.

