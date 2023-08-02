Who's Hiring?
More Heat on the Way

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Wednesday! Heat will dominate the region once again today, where we look to have a very similar forecast to what we saw yesterday. Skies will remain mostly sunny with highs building into the upper 90′s and lower 100′s with SW winds at 10 to 20 mph with a slight rain/storm chance off to the west. Scattered shower chances remain over the next few days, although most will remain dry. Temperatures will also remain above average through the day on Saturday before (finally) cooling back down going into the next work week.

Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
More Triple Digits
