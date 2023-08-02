Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hot, Hot, Hot

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat continues for the day today with triple digit temperatures possible for much of the region, accompanied by lots of sunshine and a warm southwest breeze at about 10-20 mph. A couple of spotty showers will be possible toward the west, but most should remain dry. Tomorrow will be very similar, with mostly sunny skies, southwest winds, and temperatures in the upper 90′s and lower 100′s. Friday and Saturday will be similar before we look to cool down closer to average with a slightly increased rain chance as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Maurice Bradford and Devin Dunn, facing federal drug charges after drug bust in Stratford...
Stratford police find 175,000 fentanyl pills worth $5.2 million during traffic stop
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
Melissa Guadalupe Torres Garcia, facing federal drug charges after fentanyl bus (Source:...
Woman arrested after Amarillo police, DEA report finding fentanyl in Greyhound bus

Latest News

Mid-Wednesday Outlook with Tanner
Early Wednesday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
More Heat on the Way
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Triple Digits