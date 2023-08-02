Hot, Hot, Hot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat continues for the day today with triple digit temperatures possible for much of the region, accompanied by lots of sunshine and a warm southwest breeze at about 10-20 mph. A couple of spotty showers will be possible toward the west, but most should remain dry. Tomorrow will be very similar, with mostly sunny skies, southwest winds, and temperatures in the upper 90′s and lower 100′s. Friday and Saturday will be similar before we look to cool down closer to average with a slightly increased rain chance as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.