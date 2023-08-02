‘He’s fighting’: 5-year-old recovering after dog attack at uncle’s house

**WARNING: Some of the details and images in this story are graphic**

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy from Indiana is on the long road to recovery after he almost died when a dog bit him, leaving him severely injured.

Master Adrian Compton Sr. fought through anxiety and exhaustion as he boasted about his 5-year-old son, Master Adrian Compton Jr., who nearly died after a brutal dog attack. The father spoke to WNDU from a hospital waiting room via Zoom, hoping for good news involving his son.

Almost two weeks ago, the 5-year-old was the victim of a dog attack while inside his uncle’s home. His father was down the street when he got word as to what happened.

“So, around approximately 9:30, 10 o’clock, I got a phone call from my godbrother, and he told me that my son was found laying in a pool of blood,” Compton said. “I ran there. I don’t have a vehicle, so I ran all the way there.”

The boy was attempting to play with the pit bull when it attacked him. The dog bit the boy in the face and neck, hitting some main arteries.

“Two police officers, they carried him to their car, their squad car, and they rushed him to the hospital because the ambulance wasn’t there yet,” Compton said. “On arrival, he had no pulse.”

While at the hospital, the 5-year-old would end up having a stroke on the right side of his brain, causing severe nerve damage to the left side of his body. He was then airlifted to another hospital, Riley Children’s in Indianapolis, where he’s still recovering.

“He’s fighting,” Compton said. “He’s a warrior of God. He’s fighting.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dogs bite more than 4.5 million people in the United States every year. About one in five of those bitten require medical attention. The most common victims of dog bites are children, which is why Compton wanted to tell this story.

“Just be aware of where your child is and what your child is around,” he said. “Understand that dogs are animals, even if they’re domesticated. They are animals. So, just be aware of what’s going on around your child, especially if they’re around animals.”

As for his son, it’s a painstaking prognosis.

“The race isn’t over until you finish, until you get past the finish line,” Compton said. “You could fall over the first hurdle, you could fall over the second hurdle, but as long as you get to the finish line, that’s all that matters.”

Compton says the pit bull responsible for this attack has been put down. He wanted to express his gratitude to the two officers who responded that night, saying they saved his son’s life.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses as the 5-year-old recovers.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.