Health officials confirm positive West Nile virus test in Canyon

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Health officials confirmed one positive West Nile virus test in Canyon.

The City of Amarillo Department of Environmental Health notified Canyon staff yesterday, according to a press release from the City of Canyon.

The positive West Nile virus test was from a mosquito pool.

The Amarillo Environmental Health Department, which helps out Canyon, has been trapping mosquitoes in Canyon since early summer.

The pool of mosquitoes testing positive was found in the area near Paul Lindsey Park in the southeast part of the city, officials said.

This is the first positive case of West Nile in Canyon.

City officials are actively spraying around town and at parks. They said standing water is being treated with larvicide to prevent mosquito larvae from hatching.

“City of Canyon residents are encouraged to take extra efforts to fight the bite against mosquitos and to take precautions when spending time outdoors,” said City of Canyon City Manager Joe Price. “Our staff has been conducting preventative measures all summer, but we need our residents to do their part as well. Together, we can make a positive difference for our public health.”

City officials are proving awareness and prevention tips which are:

  • Drain all standing water to reduce mosquito breeding areas
  • Dress in long sleeves and pants
  • Wear insect repellent with Deet
  • Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent
  • Properly maintain lawns and vegetation to assist in prevention

