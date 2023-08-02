Who's Hiring?
Discovery Center hosting ‘Coffee & Cuties’ this Friday

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting Coffee & Cuties for children this Friday.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting Coffee & Cuties for children this Friday.

The event, which is for children five years old and under, will have a science of fiction theme for a story time and a fun craft or science activity.

Parents can bring their children at three different times on Friday, which are 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 11:45 a.m. Each session is the same.

Adults can also participate with their child or go to a designated area that has a coffee bar and chairs.

The sessions are included with regular museum admission and DHDC membership.

No reservations are needed.

