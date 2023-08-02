Countdown to Kickoff: Dumas Demons

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons haven’t had a losing season since 2014.

The Demons are in a tough district, with powerhouses such as Randall, Pampa and Canyon.

But before the season starts, Head Coach Aaron Dunnam is fully focused on making sure his team is as tough as any competitor they’re set to face.

The biggest deal is to find out who is going to be able to handle the physicality of the game of football. That’s something that we’ve always taken a lot of pride in here in Dumas, Texas. We put physical football teams on the field, and that’s the challenge right now. I don’t think the goal’s changed. We, obviously, want to win football games. That’s our job. That’s our job as coaches and that’s our job as a football team, and our players, is to find ways to win games. We have to mature, we have to grow up really, really fast. We just have to get our kids going, so nothing different than any other year: we want to win football games.

The Demons’ first game will be on Friday, August 25th, against Lubbock-Cooper in Lubbock.

Their first home game will be the following Friday, on September 1st against Estacado.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.