Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Countdown to Kickoff: Dumas Demons

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Dumas Demons
By Preston Moore
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons haven’t had a losing season since 2014.

The Demons are in a tough district, with powerhouses such as Randall, Pampa and Canyon.

But before the season starts, Head Coach Aaron Dunnam is fully focused on making sure his team is as tough as any competitor they’re set to face.

The Demons’ first game will be on Friday, August 25th, against Lubbock-Cooper in Lubbock.

Their first home game will be the following Friday, on September 1st against Estacado.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Six people are in the hospital after a crash near I-40 and Hope Road this morning.
6 hospitalized after crash between SUV and dump truck at I-40 and Hope Road
Authorities said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on...
Officials: Borger woman killed after hit by car on State Highway 136
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Ronny Jackson ‘briefly detained’ while helping teenager with medical emergency
Maurice Bradford and Devin Dunn, facing federal drug charges after drug bust in Stratford...
Stratford police find 175,000 fentanyl pills worth $5.2 million during traffic stop

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor, Bryan Welps and Toby Tucker
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor, Bryan Welps and Toby Tucker
Bryan Welps, River Road football head coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Welps chats football with us as the season is right around the corner!
Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD Director of Athletics
SPORTS DRIVE: Toby Tucker introduces Chris Hawkins the new Fine Arts Director and more!
Tony Ensor: Sod Poodles General Manager
SPORTS DRIVE: Tony talks to us about the trade deadline impact, promotions coming up and more!