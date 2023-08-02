Countdown to Kickoff: Dumas Demons
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons haven’t had a losing season since 2014.
The Demons are in a tough district, with powerhouses such as Randall, Pampa and Canyon.
But before the season starts, Head Coach Aaron Dunnam is fully focused on making sure his team is as tough as any competitor they’re set to face.
The Demons’ first game will be on Friday, August 25th, against Lubbock-Cooper in Lubbock.
Their first home game will be the following Friday, on September 1st against Estacado.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.