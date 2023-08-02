Countdown to Kickoff: Canyon Eagles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - August is officially here and with it high school football season comes just that closer. Next on NewsChannel10′s Countdown to Kickoff coverage, the Canyon Eagles.

The Eagles this season are not able to hold fall camp at the school as they usually do because of construction going on at the practice field. The team will be bussing over to Happy State Bank Stadium until further notice to get their practices in.

That hasn’t fazed the Eagles as the team already feels they’ve seen significant strides made from returning players.

“[We’ve] seen a lot of good things.” Canyon strating center Jacoby Rempel said of the early days of practice. “A lot of people stepping up. especially younger kids. We’re gonna need a lot of younger kids for sure, but were also gonna need senior leaders and those people are stepping up too.”

“[We’re] putting a lot of pressure on our seniors.” Eagles head coach Todd Winfrey said. “We’ve challenged them a lot to incorporate the juniors and the sophomores and I really think they’re embracing that. If you walk around out stations and groups, we’ve got kids coaching just as much as coaches coaching and that’s when you know things have a chance to be really good.”

Getting underway this week after a long summer certainly had Winfrey and the players filled with glee.

“We’re like eight-year-olds the night before Christmas.” Winfrey said. “When you start fall camp there’s just a different buzz, there’s just a different energy... It’s just this is the best time of year.”

Another key returner for the Eagles will be senior Christian McGuire, whose versatility allowed him to fill a number of key positions for Canyon last season when called upon. Heading into his senior year, he highlighted how that changes how he views the season.

“It’s the last ride.” McGuire said. “Everything’s more important, because everything you do, a lot of times it’s the last time you’ll ever do it... It’s bittersweet and it’s the last time, so we gotta make it the best.”

The Eagles will be holding a scrimmage against Bushland over at Happy State Bank Stadium on August 11th and they will be one of the first games of the regular season as they kickoff on Thursday the 24th at home against Clovis.

