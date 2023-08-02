City of Amarillo removing temporary water pumps from playas starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo plans to end emergency pumping of Lawrence Lake and the playa at the Greenways starting Monday.

Water levels at both lakes have fallen since the recent flooding to levels making the temporary pumps ineffective.

The surface of Lawrence Lake is now more than 20 feet below the street surface, exceeding the elevation that a surface pump can remove water. Playa Seven at the Greenways has been lowered to its lowest possible elevation while allowing a temporary pump to discharge to McDonald Lake, according to a press release. The playa is at its lowest elevation since 2021.

Assistant city manager Floyd Hartman said the plan for Lawrence Lake is to keep two existing pumps operating.

The city council voted Tuesday to buy two acres on the edge of the lake. If about $8 million can be found during ongoing budget talks, Hartman said the city would excavate the lake to expand its capacity and add a large pump.

