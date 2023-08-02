Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Nerf Wars Friday

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Nerf Wars event this Friday.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo National Tennis Center, 5000 S. Bell St.

Organizers invite attendees to bring their favorite nerf gun and play team deathmatch, capture the flag and last man standing.

Goggles and darts will be provided, and prizes will be available for game match winners.

Attendees can register for the event for $10 per person online.

Visit the Amarillo Parks and Recreation website for more information on events.

