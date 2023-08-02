Amarillo experts: Severe summertime Panhandle heat impacting animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says it’s seen an increase in animals needing care because of heat prone injuries.

The center is seeing a large amount of squirrels, bats, Mississippi kites and raptors who are suffering.

Most animals came in dehydrated, but the wildlife team is taking necessary steps to nurse the animals back to health.

“When they first come in the first thing we are going to treat for, with a heat stroke victim is going to be, definitely hydration. We are going to get them hydrated right away,” said Stephanie Brady, owner of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The rehabilitation center currently has over 200 animals in care and out of that about 20 percent is due to the heat.

“So what people can do at home is they can take a shallow dish and put some nice cold water and even throw some ice in there or an ice pack to help kind of keep it cool in a shaded area and that will help their wild neighbors through this hot time,” says Brady.

Dr. Merten Pearson, owner of Noah’s Art Pet Hospital says animal feet are not designed for this kind of heat.

“It can blister their feet up, it can get second and third degree burns on this pavement if we are not really, really careful,” said Dr. Pearson.

If your animal suffers from heat prone injuries, call a vet immediately.

“We need to see how bad is that burn, is it just a little painful, or is it blistering, or have they killed tissue and it’s going to scuff off and have raw feet to deal with. It all depends on how bad it is,” states Dr. Pearson.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.