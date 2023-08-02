Amarillo Area Foundation introducing Panhandle Companions Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation is introducing a new fund to support the health of animal companions in the entire Texas Panhandle.

The foundation announced the Panhandle Companions Fund will promote the health and welfare of companion animals, including the prevention of cruelty to animals, providing veterinary care to animals whose owners cannot otherwise pay for their care, funding adoption and more.

The Panhandle Companions Fund will also fund innovative solutions and creative thinking through inclusive community-centric programs and projects for animal welfare.

Officials say the new fund is currently in the fundraising stage.

To learn more about the fund or to donate, visit the Amarillo Area Foundation website.

