Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument closing due to roadway maintenance

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument will be closed due to roadway resurfacing throughout the park.

Road maintenance will begin on Thursday August 3 and is scheduled to be completed by Sunday September 3.

Roads and parking areas that will be affected are as follows:

Alibates Access Road

Alibates Visitor Center Parking Area

Alibates Quarries Road to Trailhead

Alibates Boat Ramp Access Road

Alibates Main Entrance

The public will have no access to the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument.

Updates will be posted on the parks sites, social media and headquarters bulletins.

