Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument closing due to roadway maintenance(Source: National Park Service)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument will be closed due to roadway resurfacing throughout the park.

Road maintenance will begin on Thursday August 3 and is scheduled to be completed by Sunday September 3.

Roads and parking areas that will be affected are as follows:

  • Alibates Access Road
  • Alibates Visitor Center Parking Area
  • Alibates Quarries Road to Trailhead
  • Alibates Boat Ramp Access Road
  • Alibates Main Entrance

The public will have no access to the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument.

Updates will be posted on the parks sites, social media and headquarters bulletins.

