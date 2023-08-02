Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument closing due to roadway maintenance
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument will be closed due to roadway resurfacing throughout the park.
Road maintenance will begin on Thursday August 3 and is scheduled to be completed by Sunday September 3.
Roads and parking areas that will be affected are as follows:
- Alibates Access Road
- Alibates Visitor Center Parking Area
- Alibates Quarries Road to Trailhead
- Alibates Boat Ramp Access Road
- Alibates Main Entrance
The public will have no access to the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument.
Updates will be posted on the parks sites, social media and headquarters bulletins.
