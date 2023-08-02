Who's Hiring?
Albright posts career-high 10 strikeouts in Sod Poodles win over Hooks

By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles took down the Hooks on Tuesday night in the series opener at Hodgetown.

Coming into the game, the Sod Poodles held just a one-game lead over Corpus Christi in the Texas League South standings. This is the last meeting of the season between these two teams, meaning it could have massive implications on who ultimately claims the final playoff spot alongside the first half winners in the San Antonio Missions.

It was a solid performance on the mound for starter Luke Albright. Albright gave up four runs in five innings of work, which looked much better next to a career-high night in the strikeout department as he fanned 10 Hooks in the win.

With the game tied in the bottom of the fourth, Tim Tawa hit a three-RBI double with the bases loaded and two outs to put Amarillo in front 7-4 and that’s all they’d need to claim victory.

Neyfy Castillo also homered in the game, his fifth in the last 13 games. Over the previous 50 games this season, Castillo had only hit six.

The Sod Poodles will continue the series against the Hooks on Wednesday, now with a two-game lead in the Texas League South. For more information on the Sod Poodles big trade ahead of the deadline, click here.

