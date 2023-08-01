Who's Hiring?
WTAMU: Colony of bats discovered living in Founders Hall

West Texas A&M University said WT Residential Living discovered that a colony of bats are...
West Texas A&M University said WT Residential Living discovered that a colony of bats are living in Founders Hall.(kfda)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University said WT Residential Living discovered that a colony of bats are living in Founders Hall.

The University says students should not see the bats inside the building, however, the colony currently occupies the space in the wall along the southwest side of the building.

WTAMU is working with local pest control professionals to slowly encourage the bat colony to vacate the premises, allowing them to freely leave the area while preventing reentry into the space.

WTAMU says this method is humane and safe, resulting in minimal disruption to their migration cycle. The colony should be completely vacated within a few weeks.

WT Risk Management also conducted initial environmental monitoring and determined the air quality is safe for humans.

Areas immediately impacted near the southwest exterior wall are closed, and residents are asked to stay clear of those areas at this time.

Students are asked to contact Residential Living staff if they see bats indoors and to never try to capture a bat on campus.

