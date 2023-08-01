WT launching The Arts at WT subscription for events, performances

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is launching a subscription for art events and performances for the 2023-24 season.

Art supporters can get exclusive admission through The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series, which offers special access to events the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities has to offer.

WT officials say memberships for two are $300 and offer exclusive admission for two at six concerts, screenings, dance recitals, lectures and art exhibitions throughout the year, as well as access to private receptions, cocktail buffets and more. Individual memberships are $150.

“The Arts at WT is a wonderful way to showcase the amazing talent that our students have and also provide great opportunities to help students in the arts,” said Dr. Jessica Mallard, dean. “With the great food and fun cocktails for six events, it is a great bargain, and each one is an exciting event that you can attend with friends.”

Subscribing to The Arts at WT helps ensure that mission continues by providing funds for four endowed scholarships, for special events and for purchases of essential equipment and supplies, Mallard says.

WT officials say art subscribers can receive admission for two at each of the season’s events:

Sept. 28 - Opera Cowgirls

Oct. 26 - Live Cinema

Dec. 3 - Christmas Concert

Feb. 15 - Journey of a Lifetime

March 7 - Dances from the Heart

April 25 - Art from the Old School

For more information on events or to subscribe, visit The Arts at WT website or call 806-651-2777.

